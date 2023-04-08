Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 8

Indian women’s hockey captain, Savita Punia, tied the knot with a Canada-based software engineer on Wednesday.

Savita got hitched with Ankit Balhara, who is originally from Haryana’s Sonepat, in a private ceremony held at Park Plaza Hotel in Chandigarh. Only family members and close relatives were said to be present in the ceremony.

Hockey India president, Dilip Kumar Tirkey, took to Twitter to congratulated the couple. “Heartfelt congratulations to Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia on her wedding! Wishing her and her partner a lifetime of love, happiness, and teamwork. Best wishes,” he wrote.

Savita is from Haryana’s Sirsa and has been currently serving as captian of Indian women’s hockey team.

She has also received Arjuna Award for her dedication towards her game.

