Indians among 91,000 laid off in US in Jan

Washington: With many Indians among 91,000 being laid off in January this year, two Indian-American organisations have launched an online plea urging President Joe Biden to extend the grace period of H-1B visas holders from two months to a year.

Seven schoolchildren die in road accident

Kanker: Seven schoolchildren were killed and two others, including a student, were critically injured after an autorickshaw ferrying the kids was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Thursday, a senior police official said.