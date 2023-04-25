Indians now see China as their greatest military threat: Congressman Ro Khanna

PTI

Washington, April 25

Influential Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has said that Indians now see China as their greatest military threat and not Pakistan, and emphasised the need to have constructive re-balancing with Beijing.

Relations between China and India have virtually frozen ever since the eastern Ladakh military standoff between the two countries in May 2020.

The two countries have held 17 rounds of high-level military commanders’ talks to resolve the standoff.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

“Today, we need a constructive re-balancing with China. This requires us to be clear-eyed about the threats we and our allies in Asia face, but are hopeful that our diplomacy and statesmanship can make the 21st century less bloody than the 20th century,” Khanna said in a foreign policy speech at the prestigious Stanford's Hoover Institution on Monday.

