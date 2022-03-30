India's Covid deaths per million among lowest, claims govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

The government on Tuesday junked recent reports of excess Covid-19 deaths in India saying these reports mostly relied on unvalidated methodologies. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said as of March 24, the states and UTs had reported 5,16,672 Covid deaths.

“As per the data available with WHO, India has one of the lowest deaths per million (374), much lower than US (2,920 ), Brazil (3,092), Russia (2,506) and Mexico (2,498),” the ministry said. The government said that certain reports had speculated excess deaths higher than the official number of fatalities.

“These reports have mostly relied on unvalidated methodologies, or the data sources used to derive ‘estimates’ are not reliable. In most of these studies results have been obtained using mathematical modelling techniques from a limited sample of small sub-population subgroups which is extrapolated to the entire country,” Pawar said.

She said India has a robust Civil Registration System (CRS) and Sample Registration System (SRS) which predates the pandemic and covers all states/UTs. The registration of deaths in the country is done under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act by functionaries appointed by the state governments.