India's Covid lockdown effective, vax drive saved 34L lives: Report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

A Stanford University Working Paper released on Friday has termed India’s 2020 lockdown an effective strategy to save lives and balance the economy, noting that the lockdown delayed India’s first peak by 175 days from the initial 100 cases at a time when Canada, Italy, Germany and France hit their first peak in less than 50 days.

The paper also says Covid vaccination saved 34 lakh lives in India and prevented the loss of USD 18.3 billion to the Indian economy. A net benefit of USD 15.42 billion occurred for the nation after taking into consideration the cost of the vaccination campaign, the report said.

“India’s lockdown was a plausible and effective strategy for containing the spread of the pernicious virus. The government took the firm stand of a lockdown with the vision that a short-term restriction would be more prudent as against a permanent damage in terms of loss of lives,” says the paper, noting that in the absence of the lockdown, cases could have reached two lakh by April 11, 2020, but they actually reached 7,500.

One lakh lives were saved between March and April 2020 due to the lockdown and two million deaths averted, the paper “Healing the economy: Estimating economic impact of vaccination and related measures” notes. The paper was released today by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Spending estimate of USD 280 billion (as per IMF) — India’s Covid fiscal package, which was 10 per cent of its GDP — had a positive impact on the country’s economy and with schemes to support the MSME sector, 10.28 million MSMEs were provided assistance, resulting in an economic impact of US$ 100.26 billion (4.90 per cent GDP).