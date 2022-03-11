India’s excess deaths due to Covid highest in world, says Lancet report; govt terms it ‘misinformed’

The study estimates excess mortality from the Covid-19 pandemic in 191 countries and territories from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021

India’s excess deaths due to Covid highest in world, says Lancet report; govt terms it ‘misinformed’

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file

PTI

London/New Delhi, March 11

India’s estimated cumulative excess deaths due to COVID-19 between January 2020 and December 2021 were the highest in the world at 4.07 million, around eight times higher than reported, according to a new analysis in the Lancet.

Responding to the findings, the Union Health ministry on Friday termed the analysis “speculative and misinformed” and said the authors had themselves admitted to several methodology flaws and inconsistencies.

The study takes into account different methodologies for different countries, the ministry said in a statement. For India, for example, data sources used by the study appear to have been taken from newspaper reports and non-peer reviewed studies, it said.

“This model uses data of all cause excess mortality (created by another non-peer reviewed model) as an input and this raises serious concerns about the accuracy of the results of this statistical exercise,” the ministry said.

The Lancet reported on Thursday that excess mortality rates due to Covid among Indian states are not the highest in the world, because of India’s large population, but the country accounted for around 22·3 per cent of global excess deaths as of December 31, 2021.

The paper estimates excess mortality from the COVID-19 pandemic in 191 countries and territories from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021.

Although reported COVID-19 deaths in that period totalled 5·94 million worldwide, the Lancet paper estimates that 18·2 million people died worldwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as measured by excess mortality, over that period. This is around three times higher than previously estimated.

The documented deaths due to Covid in India over that period stood at around 4,89,000, the journal says in the paper “Estimating excess mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic: a systematic analysis of COVID-19-related mortality, 2020-21”.

Excess mortality measures the additional deaths in a given time period compared to the number usually expected and is not dependent on how COVID-19 deaths are recorded.

“For India, empirical assessment of excess mortality for 12 states used data from the civil registration system. For different months during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 epidemic in the 12 states in India, total numbers of deaths for those states during the corresponding months were made available,” the peer-reviewed paper reports.

“Using the mean reported deaths during the same periods in years 2018 and 2019, we were able to generate excess mortality rates for those Indian states after accounting for under-registration of mortality by the civil registration system at the state level,” it notes.

“At the country level, the highest numbers of cumulative excess deaths due to COVID-19 were estimated in India (4·07 million [3·71-4·36]),” the paper says.

After India, the highest numbers of cumulative excess deaths due to COVID-19 were estimated in the US (1·13 million), Russia (1·07 million), Mexico (798,000), Brazil (792,000), Indonesia (736,000) and Pakistan (664,000).

“These seven countries accounted for more than half of the global excess deaths due to COVID-19 over the 24-month period,” according to the report.

“The full impact of the pandemic has been much greater than what is indicated by reported deaths due to COVID-19 alone,” the paper, part funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, notes in its interpretation of the latest findings.

“Strengthening death registration systems around the world, long understood to be crucial to global public health strategy, is necessary for improved monitoring of this pandemic and future pandemics. In addition, further research is warranted to help distinguish the proportion of excess mortality that was directly caused by SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] infection and the changes in causes of death as an indirect consequence of the pandemic,” it states.

According to the Health ministry, the methodology adopts data from newspapers at varied intervals to extrapolate (without any scientific basis) for the total period under study.

“The pandemic had multiple surges during the period and varied trajectories across different states (sub state level also) at any point of time. Hence the methodology used by this study is less than robust,” it said.

Quoting issues as sensitive as death, that too during an ongoing global public health crisis like pandemic COVID-19, should be dealt with facts and with required sensitivity, the ministry added.

“This type of speculative reporting has potential to create panic in the community, can misguide people and should be avoided,” it said.

Last month, too, India dismissed previous reports of alleged under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in the country, with the Health Ministry asserting that it has a robust mechanism in place.

“Based on globally acceptable categorisation, government of India has a comprehensive definition to classify COVID deaths which has been shared with the states who are following it. Union Health Ministry has also regularly emphasised the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district wise cases and deaths on a daily basis. Therefore, to project that Covid deaths have been under-reported is without basis and devoid of justification,” the ministry said in a statement last month.

On Friday, India’s Covid toll climbed to 5,15,714 (5.15 lakh) with 255 fresh fatalities, according to ministry data. India logged 4,194 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,84,261.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

3
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

4
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

6
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

7
Nation ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

8
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

9
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

10
Nation

'2022 has decided the results of 2024,' says PM Modi after BJP wins 4 states

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

AAP MLAs to meet in Chandigarh this evening

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

AAP’s victory roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26

Other competitive examinations, including JEE-Main, have bee...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Pilot killed as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

Injured co-pilot rushed to a medical facility, critical

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district