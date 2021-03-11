India’s foodgrain production touches record high; wheat output declines by 3 percent

New Delhi, August 17
India’s wheat production is projected to have declined nearly 3 per cent to 106.84 million tonnes while the overall foodgrain production is estimated to have touched a record 315.72 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year.
At 315.72 MT the estimated production is 4.98 MT more than 2020-21. However, wheat production has been affected by heatwave, which resulted in shrivelled grains in Punjab and Haryana.
Releasing the fourth advance estimate for the year, the Agriculture Ministry also predicted record output for rice, maize, gram, pulses, rapeseed and mustard, oilseeds and sugarcane.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said record production of so many crops was the result of the government’s farmer-friendly policies, hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.
In the 2020-21, the country's foodgrain output, comprising wheat, rice, pulses and coarse cereals, stood at record 310.74 MT.
The ministry said the output of coarse cereals is likely to decline to 50.90 million tonnes from 51.32 MT.
Pulses output is estimated to be at record 27.69 MT compared to 25.46 MT in 2020-21.
In the non-food grain category, oilseeds are projected at a record 37.69 MT in 2021-22 against 35.94 MT in the previous year.
Production in 2021-22
Foodgrains: 315.72 million tonnes
Rice: 130.29 MT (record)
Wheat: 106.84 MT
Nutri / Coarse cereals: 50.90 MT
Maize: 33.62 MT (record)
Pulses: 27.69 MT (record)
Oilseeds: 37.70 MT (record)
Sugarcane: 431.81 MT
Cotton: 31.20 million bales (each of 170 kg)
Jute & Mesta: 10.32 million bales (each of 180 kg)
