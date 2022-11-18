India's future today is brighter than ever before: US Congressman

Washington, November 18
India's future today is "brighter than ever before", an influential US Congressman has said, as he expressed his excitement over America's flourishing ties with the country.
"Mr Speaker, I rise today to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence from the British Empire," Congressman John Carter said on the House floor on Wednesday.
India's commitment to democracy and self-government has been unwavering in the past decades and its future today is "brighter than ever before", the Republican lawmaker said.
"I am excited for America's relationship with India to continue flourishing, as it has for the past 75 years, and I am proud to call the people of India our friends," he said.
On August 15, 1947, Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act, officially establishing India as a sovereign nation after nearly 90 years under the Raj, he said.
"This act of Parliament marked the creation of the largest democracy in history, responsible for governing a nation over a billion strong," Carter said.
