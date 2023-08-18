India's longest chandelier adorns G20 venue

New Delhi, August 17
India’s longest chandelier, measuring 100 metres, stands out among the hallmarks of Bharat Mandapam, the sprawling Pragati Maidan venue, which will play host to G20 leaders on September 9 and 10.
Apart from its scale — the project is designed to cover 4.5 million square feet of built area consisting of, among other things, an exhibition complex covering 1.5 million square feet — Bharat Mandapam boasts of a splendid crystal chandelier in one of its principal galleries, called the “Window of Delhi” which offers a bird’s eye view of the city. “Sourced from the Czech Republic’s famed crystal valley, the chandelier is designed to push the boundaries of luxury and showcase Indian hospitality,” says Sanjay Singh of Arcop, designers of the complex.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress
People face difficulties as water level rises