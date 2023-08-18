India's longest chandelier adorns G20 venue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

India’s longest chandelier, measuring 100 metres, stands out among the hallmarks of Bharat Mandapam, the sprawling Pragati Maidan venue, which will play host to G20 leaders on September 9 and 10.

Apart from its scale — the project is designed to cover 4.5 million square feet of built area consisting of, among other things, an exhibition complex covering 1.5 million square feet — Bharat Mandapam boasts of a splendid crystal chandelier in one of its principal galleries, called the “Window of Delhi” which offers a bird’s eye view of the city. “Sourced from the Czech Republic’s famed crystal valley, the chandelier is designed to push the boundaries of luxury and showcase Indian hospitality,” says Sanjay Singh of Arcop, designers of the complex.