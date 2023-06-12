IndiGo flight enters Pakistan airspace amid bad weather

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

Budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday said one of its flights operating between Amritsar and Ahmedabad today entered into Pakistani airspace due to bad weather and went up to Gujranwala before heading back to Indian airspace safely. The deviation was coordinated with Pakistan by the ATC, Amritsar, the airline said in a communiqué.

“IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Attari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T (radio transmission) and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation,” it said.

Earlier, Dawn newspaper reported that the IndiGo plane with a ground speed of 454 knots entered north of Lahore at 7.30 pm on Saturday and returned to India at 8.01 pm. Citing a senior official of Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, the paper said it was not unusual as it was “internationally allowed” in bad weather conditions.

#Indigo #Pakistan