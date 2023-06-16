IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing

PTI

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Gujarat on Thursday. The aircraft landed safely. It has been declared grounded. TNS

Drop our names, 33 panellists tell NCERT

new delhi: Citing substantive revisions of the original texts, 33 academics have told the NCERT to drop their names from textbooks since “these have become different books”.