IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Gujarat on Thursday. The aircraft landed safely. It has been declared grounded. TNS
Drop our names, 33 panellists tell NCERT
new delhi: Citing substantive revisions of the original texts, 33 academics have told the NCERT to drop their names from textbooks since “these have become different books”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit