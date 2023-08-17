IndiGo pilot dies after collapsing at boarding gate of Nagpur airport just before departure

ANI
Nagpur, August 17
An IndiGo pilot, who was scheduled to fly from Nagpur to Pune on Thursday, fainted at the boarding gate.
He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, IndiGo said in a press statement.
“We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” IndiGo said.
The name of the deceased pilot and other details about him were not immediately known.
According to the pilot's roster, he operated several sectors before coming on duty today and had 27 hours of rest too.
"The said Pilot yesterday operated two sectors--Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur, which were early morning (approx between 3am to 7am). Thereafter had 27 hrs of rest and was scheduled for 04 sectors today with departure at 1 pm. Departure from Nagpur was to be his 1st Sector,” the airline said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district
CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...
Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters
A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...
Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN
CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...
BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...
JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet
Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...