IndiGo suspends pilots planning to protest pay cuts

New Delhi, April 4
IndiGo management today suspended few pilots who were planning “mass sick leave on Tuesday” with other colleagues against pay cuts that were implemented during the pandemic.
A source said, “Few pilots have been suspended for activities that are in contravention to the terms of their employment and in violation of the code of conduct.” —
