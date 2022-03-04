Indo-Pacific core of Quad's agenda: MEA

New Delhi, March 4
A day after the virtual Quad summit in which PM Narendra Modi called on the four-nation grouping to focus on its core principles, the MEA reiterated the same message on Friday. The agenda leaders signed up to is Indo-Pacific being at the core of the Quad agenda.
“It is something they want to push ahead. The message is clear that all four countries are trying to take forward the agenda,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Asked about the mention of Ukraine, he said, "the conversation was comfortable. It is natural that leaders who have such good rapport and meet often to discuss other issues. But let me emphasise that Indo Pacific remains the core of Quad’s agenda,’’ he added.
“While the situation is serious in Ukraine, it is not as though challenges in other parts of the world have vanished,’’ said Bagchi.
