Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

PTI

Noida, October 18

A seven-month-old child, who was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex here, has died, a society representative said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 at around 4.30pm on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society's residents group, said.

“The child was mauled by a stray dog on Monday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost the child on Monday night,” Yadav told PTI.

He said the police had been informed and were taking action.

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the child was severely injured in the incident.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work in the society and had kept the child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma told PTI.

He said the child was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The ACP said there had been no complaint with the police since it is related to a stray dog but they had alerted agencies concerned to catch such canines.

The local police on Tuesday lodged a general diary case, officials said.