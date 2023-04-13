Inflation falls to 15-month low of 5.66% in March

PTI

New Delhi: Retail inflation fell to 5.66% in March, now within RBI’s maximum comfort level of 6%. The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index was 6.44% in February 2023. The year-on-year inflation declined in the vegetable basket by 8.51%, oil and fats by 7.86% and meat and fish by 1.42%.

SII restarts manufacturing of Covishield vaccine

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said the company had restarted manufacturing of Covid vaccine Covishield amid rising cases of the virus. Pti

Denied ticket, K’taka ex-Dy CM Savadi quits BJP

Belagavi: Ex-Dy CM Laxman Savadi on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him the ticket for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly poll. PTI

Crops on 1L acres damaged in M’rashtra rain

Mumbai: Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said crops on more than one lakh acres had been damaged due to unseasonal rain & hailstorms in the state.