Info war can threaten stability: Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that the country was facing new dimensions of threats, making it difficult to categorise these into internal and external ones.

He was addressing officers of the armed forces and civil services at the convocation of the 60th course of National Defence College (NDC) today.

“Terrorism, which is generally considered part of internal security, is now classified in the category of external security because the training, funding and arms support of such organisations is being carried out from outside the country,” said the minister.

Rajnath called on international community to counter “grave” emerging security threats such as cyberattacks and information warfare. “Information war has the potential to threaten the political stability of a country. An organised use of social media and other online platforms is engineering the opinion of the masses,” he said.

