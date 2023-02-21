Infra push in Uttarakhand generating jobs: Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while the new National Education Policy would prepare the youth for the new century, the twin engine BJP government at the Centre and in Uttarakhand was working towards new job opportunities. He was virtually addressing a ‘Rozgar Mela’.

Backing investments in infrastructural development in Uttarakhand, the PM said new roads and rail lines had not only improved connectivity but also created employment opportunities. “It is our endeavour that the youth of Uttarakhand return to their villages,” the Prime Minister said, citing new self-employment opportunities being created in mountainous areas.

He said a sum of Rs 38 crore had been given as loans to eight crore youths across the country, including several thousand from Uttarakhand, under the Mudra Loan Yojana.The biggest beneficiaries were the youth and women in the SC/ST and OBC categories. Loans up to Rs 10 lakh were being given to the youth without any guarantee to open shops, dhabas, guest houses and homestays.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat attended the event at Mukhya Sevak Sadan where appointment letters were given to assistant teachers after the PM’s virtual address.