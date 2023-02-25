Innovate, work on developing tech: Rajnath to youth

New Delhi, February 24
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the youth to innovate, develop latest technologies and set up new companies, research establishments and startups to provide acceleration to the efforts of the government in making India a more powerful and self-reliant nation.
He was addressing students of Visva Bharati University during its convocation at Birbhum, West Bengal, today.
Praising the role of the university, Rajnath said it was “a unique blend of Indian as well as world knowledge. It assimilates the flow of knowledge from across the globe into Indian thought and enlightens the whole world”.
He mentioned Tagore’s vision to promote industrial development and modern science for the nation’s development. He asserted that it was the result of that vision that India was moving forward.
