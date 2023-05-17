CBI searches at 12 locations in Rajasthan, Delhi in insurance 'scam' case

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of the then aide of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, and 11 other locations in Delhi and Rajasthan in the alleged insurance scam case, officials said.

They said CBI teams started a search operation early in the morning at the residence of Malik's then aide Saunak Bali, chartered accountant Sanjay Narang, Virender Singh Rana and Kanwar Singh Rana, Priyanka Chowdhary and Anita in Delhi and Rajasthan.

According to an updated information from the agency, the searches are spread across 10 places in Delhi and two districts in Rajasthan.

The agency move comes within a month of questioning Malik on April 28.

The search operation was necessitated after the analysis of financial documents, digital evidence and statements of accused and other persons in the case, they said.

Malik's statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya.