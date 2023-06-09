Insurgents kill three people in Manipur village

PTI
Imphal, June 9
Three people were killed in a village in Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday when a group of insurgents dressed as security personnel called them out of their homes on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them, officials said.
The incident took place in a village on the border of Kangpoki and Imphal West districts.
The insurgents are believed to be from the Meitei community, the officials said.
Security forces on a routine patrol of the village stepped in when they heard the sound of gunfire. Insurgents fled the area but not before shooting down three villagers, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide
Sane also allegedly told interrogators that he was HIV-posit...
3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad
Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...
CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state
A DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases refer...
Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured protesting wrestle...
Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names
Said the rationalisation exercise has ‘mutilated’ the books ...