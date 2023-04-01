Interest rates on small savings schemes hiked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The govt has increased interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 0.7% for April-June 2023. However, interest rates on PPF, savings deposits retained at 7.1% and 4%, respectively. TNS

Premium economy class on select Air India routes

New Delhi: Air India has introduced premium economy class for Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco and Mumbai-NY routes. Flyers will be among first to board and seats will have extra legroom.