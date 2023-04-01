Interest rates on small savings schemes hiked

New Delhi: The govt has increased interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 0.7% for April-June 2023. However, interest rates on PPF, savings deposits retained at 7.1% and 4%, respectively. TNS
Premium economy class on select Air India routes
New Delhi: Air India has introduced premium economy class for Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco and Mumbai-NY routes. Flyers will be among first to board and seats will have extra legroom.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...