PM Modi likely to inaugurate international conference on curbing terror-funding in Delhi on Friday

New Delhi, November 17
A two-day international ministerial conference on how to deal with terror-financing, including legitimate and illegitimate funding routes, will begin here on Friday and it will be attended by representatives of 75 countries and international bodies, an official said.
The 3rd 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter Terrorism Financing' is being hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.
It will discuss diverse subjects like global trends in terrorism and terrorist-financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, including use of 'hawala' or 'hundi' networks, emerging technologies and terrorist-financing and international cooperation to address challenges in combating terrorist-financing.
The participating nations will also deliberate on how to effectively enforce the standards mandated by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and UN listings on terror group and terrorists, a home ministry official said.
