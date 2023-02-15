'Intimidation tactics', cries Oppn; BJP slams BBC's 'venomous' propaganda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Massive political slugfest erupted over the I-T Department’s surveys at the offices of the BBC as the BJP claimed that the broadcaster indulged in unleashing “venomous” propaganda against India while the Opposition led by the Congress termed it “heights of dictatorship” and “intimidation tactics”.

Blot on democracy No democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack the Oppn & media. People will resist such actions. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

In the midst of an outcry from Opposition parties, the BJP said at a press conference here that the “timing of the action was not decided by any government or outside power” and the agency should be allowed to do its work.

Incidentally, however, the action has come weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, with the Centre blocking access to it at various social media platforms.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia attacked the BBC, calling it the “most corrupt” organisation, which has little regard for India’s Constitution while it works from here. He also lashed out at the Opposition parties for “politicising” the investigation agency’s work. Claiming that the BBC has a “tainted history of working against India”, Bhatia said: “The BBC propaganda and Congress agenda go together. Congress should remember that its own leader and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed a ban on the BBC.”

He also cited its past reports, including the one which described a terrorist as a “charismatic young militant”, a reference to slain terror operative Burhan Wani, and allegedly called Holi a “filthy” festival.

The Congress termed the action as “intimidation tactics” and alleged that the action showed that the Modi government was scared of criticism.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said, “Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of Press under the Modi government. This is done with brazen and unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices. No democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack the Opposition and media. People will resist such actions.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that while the party was demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on the Adani issue, the “government is after the BBC”.

The AAP alleged that the I-T actions show that the PM Modi had reached “heights of dictatorship”. The CPI(M) also hit out at the Centre as its leader Sitaram Yechury took a swipe at the PM over the phrase “mother of democracy”, a term often used by Modi to highlight the country’s democratic ethos. In her reaction, TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked if the “raids” on the BBC offices would be followed by one on “Mr A” in an apparent dig at Adani Group chief Gautam Adani.