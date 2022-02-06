Invest to spur growth, Nirmala Sitharaman urges India Inc

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 5

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while speaking at a virtual event organised by the FICCI here on Saturday, urged the private sector to invest and support the virtuous cycle of growth. “The government has extended the benefit of lower corporate tax rate to new manufacturing units by another year. There are many sunrise sectors such as vaccines, genomics, space and atomic energy where the corporate sector should not lose the opportunity for higher growth,” she said. —