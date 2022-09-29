IPF chief Jagat: States mustn't meddle in working of police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

Senior retired and serving police officers on Wednesday called for massive transformation of the Indian police system and laid stress on the urgency to draft a shared vision for reforms.

Addressing the foundation day event of the thinktank Indian Police Foundation (IPF), its chairperson and former Manipur Governor Gurbachan Singh Jagat said the basic policing would improve only when the forces occupied themselves with enforcing the rule of the law and “not the whims of the government in power in a state.” “As long as other considerations prevail over the rule of law and order, we will not be able to improve,” Jagat, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, said, adding that the higher police administration must be selected with care and, once appointed, given a free hand.

He said the brunt of this burden falls on the state governments as maintenance of law and order is a state subject. “The highest levels of governments in states have to give up the temptation of interfering in the internal administration and day-to-day working of the police,” the former top cop noted while hailing the role of the police in a range of unacknowledged duties — from security arrangements during religious festivals and elections to insurgency and militancy.

The former UPSC Chairperson lamented that Punjab had seen three DGPs in six months and the “situation in other states was not rosy either.” What internal administration are we talking about, Jagat asked with reference to Punjab.

Prakash Singh, former UP DGP who has been crusading for police reforms, called upon the civil police to win over the confidence of the people and said, “Public confidence will serve as the top trigger for police reforms.”

Earlier, IPF founder N Ramachandran spoke of the need for police reforms in the near term (till 2027), medium (2037) and long term (2047).