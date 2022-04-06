IPL cricket: Online betting racket busted, 7 held

Hyderabad, April 6
A racket involving online betting on IPL cricket matches, currently being played, was busted and seven people were arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police said they raided the premises of the punters here on Tuesday and seized property worth Rs 56 lakh from the accused. The kingpin of the racket is reportedly absconding, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid-19: India reports first case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE from Mumbai
Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...
Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow
Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal
In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India
Zawahiri showers praises on Karnataka college student Muskan...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace
A woman notices the body on her terrace at around 5 am as sh...