Iran FM begins 3-day visit to strengthen ties

New Delhi, June 8

Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday called on PM Narendra Modi after meeting his counterpart S Jaishankar to exchange views on global and regional issues, including JCPOA, Afghanistan and Ukraine. The Iranian Minister, who is on a three-day visit, also held talks with NSA Ajit Doval.

The two Foreign Ministers also witnessed the signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters.

‘Al-Qaida letter’ has agencies on alert Security agencies are on alert after a purported letter by the Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) warning of suicide bombings to avenge the insult to Prophet. The letter stated the AQIS would launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”. TNS Cong questions PM for keeping mum over the Muslim world’s backlash Former minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday questioned PM Modi for his silence over the Muslim world’s backlash on controversial statements by BJP spokespersons and asked why Indian embassies abroad were distributing BJP apologies. tns

Upon his arrival, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted that visit takes place days after a member of the ruling party “offended the sacred status” of Prophet Muhammad. “Since my arrival, I have witnessed that Indian officials have strongly condemned the move. Peaceful coexistence has always existed in India and all of the country’s religions have lived together in peace,” he noted.

During the delegation-level talks, the two ministers discussed the gamut of bilateral relations, including political, cultural and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar appreciated the role of Iran in facilitating India’s medical assistance to Afghanistan, including supply of vaccines to Afghan nationals residing in Iran.