Iran, Saudi Arabia to work for economic stability, open embassies in 2 months

Beijing, April 6

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to jointly pursue economic stability, the Iranian foreign minister said Thursday, as well as reopen missions in their respective countries within two months as the regional rivals stepped toward reconciliation after seven years of tension.

Ties were cut in 2016 In 2016, Saudi Arabia broke partnership with Iran after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts

Saudi Arabia had executed a prominent Shiite cleric with 46 others days earlier, triggering the demonstrations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made the announcement in a tweet after talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Beijing. The ministers also agreed on Thursday to reopen embassies in the countries’ respective capitals and representative offices in two other major cities. The rapprochement not only lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals – both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region – but also represents a major diplomatic victory for China as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States slowly withdrawing from the wider region.

Must help west asia resolve differences China is ready to support both sides in fostering good relations. We urge the international community to help the West Asian countries resolve their differences. —Mao Ning, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson

It comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched. Amirabdollahian’s tweet came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said foreign ministers from both nations had signed a joint statement and expressed their determination to improve ties in line with their talks in Beijing last month. The official Iranian news agency, IRNA, said as part of Thursday’s agreement, the two longtime regional rivals would reopen representative offices in their respective capitals and in two other major cities — Mashhad in Iran and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The report said both sides also agreed to study the prospects of resuming flights and official and private visits between the two nations. “The colonial hegemonic tactics of stirring up contradictions, creating estrangement and division should be rejected by the people all over the world,” said Mao. — AP