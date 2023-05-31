Is flinging mud on India Rahul Gandhi's sole task during foreign trips, wonders Union minister Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Taking exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing US trip, the government on Wednesday asked if flinging mud on the country was the former Congress president’s sole task when on foreign soil.

Noting that Gandhi’s “constant insults of India, Indians and Indian-ness when abroad won’t be forgiven by people here,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “All foreign trips that Rahul Gandhi undertakes end up becoming insult India endeavours.”

“In the instant sponsored trip also, Rahul Gandhi wants to insult PM Narendra Modi but ends up insulting the nation. Sometimes Rahul Gandhi says India is a council of states, he also raises question marks on India’s growing footprint across the world. What does he wish to achieve with these foreign trips? What outcome does he intend from the current trip? Is flinging mud on the country his only task?” asked Thakur.

The minister said every time Rahul went abroad he put question marks on the country and its people.

“Rahul Gandhi works consistently to undermine India’s rising global image. When the prime minister travels abroad, he holds 40 engagements with top world leaders, influencers and India’s growth story is discussed everywhere. Rahul and his Congress party are unable to digest the fact that the world leaders describe Modi as the most popular global figure, the Italian PM calls him the most popular world leader, survey after survey proves this and the prime minister of one country shows his respect by touching his feet,” Thakur said.

He said the period of which Gandhi talked in the US saying there were atrocities on SCs — “that was in 1980s, the times of Congress governments both at the Centre and the states. Yes, there were atrocities on Dalits and minorities under their rule. Under PM Modi, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is the approach to governance,” the minister said.

He said, “During the Congress rule the economy was fragile. Today, India is the fifth largest economy of the world. The Congress worked to murder Indian culture and traditions and imitated the West. Prime Minister Modi has revived the glory of ancient Indian culture and traditions. We liberated ourselves from the shackles of the colonial-era slavery, and take pride in our glorious heritage,” he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi continued to insult and undermine India on his trips abroad and “this won’t be accepted by the people”.