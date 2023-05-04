 Hindenburg Row: 'Is he so indispensable?' Supreme Court raps Centre on ED chief's third extension : The Tribune India

Hindenburg Row: 'Is he so indispensable?' Supreme Court raps Centre on ED chief's third extension

Was vital for India’s evaluation by FATF: Govt

Hindenburg Row: 'Is he so indispensable?' Supreme Court raps Centre on ED chief's third extension

An Ahmedabad-based chartered accountancy firm auditing Adani Group firms has resigned due to “pre-occupation in other assignments”. - File photo



New Delhi, May 3

“Can one person be so indispensable,” the Supreme Court asked the government on Wednesday as it questioned it about the third extension of service given to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra despite its express direction that no further extension should be granted to him.

The top court said it had categorically held in its 2021 judgment that any extension of tenure granted to officers holding the post of Director of Enforcement Directorate after attaining the age of superannuation should be for a short period and clearly mentioned that no further extension should be given to Mishra.

“Is there no other person in the organisation who can do his job? Can one person be so indispensable? According to you, there is no one else in the ED who is competent. What will happen to the agency post-2023, when he does retire,” a Bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol asked Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.

The barrage of questions from the Bench came after the SG said Mishra’s extension was necessitated because of administrative reasons and was vital for India’s evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“The next peer review of India’s legislation on money laundering is to take place in 2023 and, with a view to ensuring that India’s rating does not go down, continuity of the leadership in the ED Directorate is crucial,” Mehta said, adding that the person already interacting with the task force is best suited to deal with it and the skills for that is acquired after working in that position for several years.

The SG said though no one was indispensable, in such cases continuity was required. “We are not dealing with individuals, but with the performance of an entire country,” he contended.

At the start of the arguments, the SG questioned the locus standi of some of the PIL petitioners who have challenged the amended law that allowed extension to the ED boss.

“At the outset, I have serious objection with respect to petitions filed by political persons whose party’s senior functionaries are under investigation by ED. They have no locus in the matter. Office-bearers of the Congress party....

“Their leaders are facing serious ED investigations and it is not just political investigation as alleged. In one of the cases, we had to bring a cash counting machine because there was so much cash recovered from them....Will this court entertain petitions at the behest of persons who are trying to pressurise the agency ED?” Mehta said.

The apex court, however, refused to agree with Mehta’s submission. “Merely because a person is a member of a political party, can that be a ground not to permit him a petition? Can he be stalled from approaching the court?” the Bench asked. — PTI

Auditor of Adani firms quits

  • An Ahmedabad-based chartered accountancy firm auditing Adani Group firms has resigned due to “pre-occupation in other assignments”
  • The appointment of M/s Shah Dhandharia & Co. was questioned by Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report

SEBI’s plea opposed

  • Days after SEBI sought six more months to probe allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group, one of the petitioners has moved the SC, saying the market regulator had already got enough time to inspect & seize documents. back page

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

2
Punjab

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court refuses to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty

3
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

4
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

5
Nation

'Anurag Thakur tried to suppress the matter', alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat amid protest

6
Business

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

7
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

8
Nation

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

9
Nation

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

10
Trending

Tamil actress embraces post-divorce life with peculiar photoshoot, calls it a message to ‘voiceless’ women

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress

11 on way to wedding killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

11 on way to wedding killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Ahead of hearing, wrestlers allowed to file sealed affidavit against WFI chief

Ahead of hearing, wrestlers allowed to file sealed affidavit against WFI chief

2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...

Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress

Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress

POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara

Residents submit memo to MLA Sohal over traffic woes

Uncertainty over move continues; residents, officials still wait for policy

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

CHB mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

SUV hits biker, drives with body on roof

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Didn’t get enough time to speak: Arora on finishing one year as Rajya Sabha MP

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief