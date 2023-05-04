Hindenburg Row: 'Is he so indispensable?' Supreme Court raps Centre on ED chief's third extension

New Delhi, May 3

“Can one person be so indispensable,” the Supreme Court asked the government on Wednesday as it questioned it about the third extension of service given to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra despite its express direction that no further extension should be granted to him.

The top court said it had categorically held in its 2021 judgment that any extension of tenure granted to officers holding the post of Director of Enforcement Directorate after attaining the age of superannuation should be for a short period and clearly mentioned that no further extension should be given to Mishra.

“Is there no other person in the organisation who can do his job? Can one person be so indispensable? According to you, there is no one else in the ED who is competent. What will happen to the agency post-2023, when he does retire,” a Bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol asked Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.

The barrage of questions from the Bench came after the SG said Mishra’s extension was necessitated because of administrative reasons and was vital for India’s evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“The next peer review of India’s legislation on money laundering is to take place in 2023 and, with a view to ensuring that India’s rating does not go down, continuity of the leadership in the ED Directorate is crucial,” Mehta said, adding that the person already interacting with the task force is best suited to deal with it and the skills for that is acquired after working in that position for several years.

The SG said though no one was indispensable, in such cases continuity was required. “We are not dealing with individuals, but with the performance of an entire country,” he contended.

At the start of the arguments, the SG questioned the locus standi of some of the PIL petitioners who have challenged the amended law that allowed extension to the ED boss.

“At the outset, I have serious objection with respect to petitions filed by political persons whose party’s senior functionaries are under investigation by ED. They have no locus in the matter. Office-bearers of the Congress party....

“Their leaders are facing serious ED investigations and it is not just political investigation as alleged. In one of the cases, we had to bring a cash counting machine because there was so much cash recovered from them....Will this court entertain petitions at the behest of persons who are trying to pressurise the agency ED?” Mehta said.

The apex court, however, refused to agree with Mehta’s submission. “Merely because a person is a member of a political party, can that be a ground not to permit him a petition? Can he be stalled from approaching the court?” the Bench asked. — PTI

