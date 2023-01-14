Isolate prisoners with radical mindset: MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

The Centre has sent an advisory to all states and UTs asking them to issue directions to the respective prison departments to ensure that inmates “inclined towards radicalising others” are kept in isolated cells and “de-radicalisation” sessions are organised for them.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its advisory, said with the help of correctional and behavioural experts, regular sessions could go a long way in bringing change in the mindset of misguided criminals.

The MHA has also advised that inmates in custody for offences related to narcotics and smuggling of drugs are also needed to be lodged separately and to the extent possible not allowed mixing with others. This again has been advised with the intent of keeping others away from the influence of such individuals, it said.

The advisory was sent on January 9 to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries (home) and director generals and inspector generals of prisons of all states and UTs. The MHA also directed the states/UTs to adopt the Model Prison Manual-2016 and bring in prison reforms in accordance with it. It clearly mentioned that those states and UTs, who have not adopted the manual so far, should expedite and take necessary steps.