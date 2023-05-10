Israel keen on trade agreement with India, inks pact on mobility

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

India on Tuesday inked an agreement on mobility which will allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in Israel in the fields of construction and nursing.

India, Israel and the Arab countries can together boost regional connectivity and railway networks in the Gulf region and carry Indian shipments to the Adani-run Israeli port of Haifa in the future, said visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. His comments on connectivity in the region came two days after NSAs of India, the US and the UAE met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss a trans-West Asia rail connectivity project.

“The trade that will come from India will land at an Arab port and from there can be taken by train to Haifa port,” he said at a function organised by the CII.

The mobility agreement was inked during delegation-level talks here between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Cohen, who cut short his three-day visit to India following strikes by the Israeli Army against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza.

Before leaving for Israel, the minister also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and called on PM Modi. There is a possibility of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India this year.

“Productive and wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister of Israel this afternoon. The main pillars of our strategic partnership — agriculture, water, defence and security — are taking our ties forward,” tweeted Jaishankar.

Israel is also keen on a free trade agreement (FTA) with India as there is a huge scope of trade between the two nations, Cohen said. Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat had visited India in April to strengthen bilateral ties in automotive technologies and fintech.