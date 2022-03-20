Israel PM Naftali Bennett to visit India on April 2

Visit comes at a time of push back in West Asia to US pressure on Ukraine

Israel PM Naftali Bennett to visit India on April 2

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Pool via Reuters/file

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 20

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India next month at a time when geopolitics in West Asia is in a flux due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Abraham Accords that restored diplomatic ties between Tel Aviv and several Arab nations.

The visit is planned for April 2 and is intended to mark 30 years of relations between Israel and India, announced Bennett’s office on Saturday.

“The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations. There are many things we can learn from India, and that is what we hope to do. Together, we will broaden our cooperation to more areas, from innovation and technology to security and cyber to agriculture and climate,’’ it quoted Bennett as saying.

The purpose of the visit is to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries, and to expand bilateral ties. In addition, the leaders will discuss the strengthening of cooperation in innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture and more. During his visit, Bennett will meet PM Modi and other senior government officials, as well as visit the Jewish community in the country, said the statement.

Besides excellent bilateral ties especially in the area of security, which suffered a blip due to the Pegasus controversy, the two countries are also part of the West Asian economic Quad along with the US and the UAE. Significantly, like India, Israel and the UAE have expressed their reservations with Russia's military action in Ukraine but have refrained from complete endorsement of the Western position and approach to the conflict.     

PM Modi, said Bennett, is the person “who re-accelerated the relations between India and Israel, which have historical importance. These are deep ties between two unique cultures…that are based on deep appreciation and significant cooperation.’’

Bennett said the hi-tech company he ran 20 years ago was merged with an Indian company, and that Israelis and Indians have worked well together and have much to learn from one another. “Our goal is to continue the wonderful path you led with my predecessor and bring it to a new level to ensure that both countries work together on innovation, technology, space, security, agriculture, food technology and of course climate technology,’’ he stated.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

2
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

3
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

4
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

5
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

8
Haryana

Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

9
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

10
Trending

In video, 'drunk' man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Japan to invest ~3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India over next five years

6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

LIVE updates: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via video-conferencing

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore for manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries in Gujarat

Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore for manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries in Gujarat

MoU signed at India-Japan Economic Forum held in New Delhi o...

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement