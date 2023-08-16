Israeli city unveils Indian-Jewish Cultural Square on India's 77th Independence Day

PTI

Eilat, August 16

Celebrating India's 77th Independence Day, an Indian-Jewish Cultural Square was inaugurated in Eilat city in Israel, dedicated to the strong “civilisational bond” between the two countries built on “centuries of shared heritage and values”.

Eli Lankri, Mayor of Eilat, said the square symbolises love, friendship, mutual caring and deep connection between India and Israel.

It also showcases the connection between the Indian-Jewish community and the city of Eilat, he said after inaugurating the square.

A message on the wall of the square read, "India-Israel friendship is a testimony to the civilational bond of trust and friendship between the two nations that are built on the foundation of centuries of shared heritage, values and aspirations of their people.”

"May this friendship inspire future generations with the indomitable spirit of the peoples of India and Israel that transcends geographical boundaries, demonstrating the potential of the collaboration in shaping a brighter future," it added.