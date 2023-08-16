Israeli city unveils Indian-Jewish Cultural Square on India's 77th Independence Day

Eilat, August 16
Celebrating India's 77th Independence Day, an Indian-Jewish Cultural Square was inaugurated in Eilat city in Israel, dedicated to the strong “civilisational bond” between the two countries built on “centuries of shared heritage and values”.
Eli Lankri, Mayor of Eilat, said the square symbolises love, friendship, mutual caring and deep connection between India and Israel.
It also showcases the connection between the Indian-Jewish community and the city of Eilat, he said after inaugurating the square.
A message on the wall of the square read, "India-Israel friendship is a testimony to the civilational bond of trust and friendship between the two nations that are built on the foundation of centuries of shared heritage, values and aspirations of their people.”
"May this friendship inspire future generations with the indomitable spirit of the peoples of India and Israel that transcends geographical boundaries, demonstrating the potential of the collaboration in shaping a brighter future," it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation
Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...
Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water
Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...
Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu
Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...
Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told
The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...
No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP
Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...