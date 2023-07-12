ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for Chandrayaan-3 mission

- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday conducted a full ‘launch rehearsal’ of the Chandrayaan 3 mission
- The heavy-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-III carrying Chandrayaan-3 will take off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14
- It will put the spacecraft in a geostationary transfer orbit 179 km above the Earth after a 16-minute flight
- The journey will consist of three phases — Earth-bound manoeuvre, lunar transfer and moon-centric phase
- The touchdown on the moon by the lander is expected on August 23-24.
