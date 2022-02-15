ISRO launches radar imaging satellite EOS-04

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday placed its earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites into the intended orbit, its first launch mission in 2022.

With this, high-quality images under all-weather conditions will be available for agriculture, forestry, plantations, soil moisture, hydrology and flood mapping.

ISRO launches the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from Sriharikota on Monday. PTI

It is a radar imaging satellite weighing about 1,710 kg. It generates 2,280 W power and has a mission life of 10 years.

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) injected EOS-04 into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 6.17 am, ISRO said.

It was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This was the 80th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, and 54th flight of the PSLV. The satellite EOS-04 was realised at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

