ISRO may launch Chandrayaan-3 in July 2nd week

PTI

Bengaluru, May 18

If things go as planned, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission aimed at demonstrating critical technologies to land the spacecraft on the south pole of the moon in less than two months.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission carries scientific instruments to study the thermo-physical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

“The Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled in July second week,” a senior official of the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency under the Department of Space said on Thursday.

In March this year, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completed the essential tests that validated its capability to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment that the spacecraft would face during its launch.