ISRO releases images of moon captured from 70 km altitude by Lander camera

Bengaluru, August 22
ISRO on Tuesday released images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from an altitude of about 70 km on August 19.
LPDC images assist the Lander Module (LM) of the mission, scheduled to make a soft-landing on the Lunar surface on Wednesday, in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.
The ISRO on Monday released images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).
This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development center of ISRO.
According to ISRO, to achieve the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3, several advanced technologies are present in the Lander such as LHDAC.
Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh
Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...
Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh
These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, ...
Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur
The case registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 a...
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram
He has been identified as Aamir