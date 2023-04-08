ISRO should not become political mouthpiece of BJP: Congress

New Delhi, April 8
The Congress on Saturday took strong objection to the ISRO highlighting the achievements of the PM Mudra scheme, saying it should not become the political mouthpiece of the ruling BJP.
“I can understand the ministries concerned propagating this but why should ISRO be acting like a drumbeater for something entirely out of its domain,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
I can understand the ministries concerned propagating this but why should ISRO be acting like a drumbeater for something entirely out of its domain. ISRO should remain a S&T enterprise and not become a political mouthpiece of the ruling party. https://t.co/o4PmALW4eS— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 8, 2023
His response came to a tweet by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in which it highlighted that the Prime Minister’s Mudra scheme has fulfilled the entrepreneurial dreams of millions of Indians.
“ISRO should remain a S&T enterprise and not become a political mouthpiece of the ruling party (sic),” Ramesh said.
Posting on its Twitter handle, the country’s space agency said that in eight years, the Mudra Yojana has been “empowering millions of Indians to fulfill their entrepreneurial dreams and contribute to the nation’s growth”.
“From micro-enterprises to large businesses, PM Mudra Yojana has opened doors of opportunity for all Indians,” the ISRO tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Court gave jolt to opposition’, says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation
Recently, 14 parties led by Congress filed a petition in ape...
Kiren Rijiju’s car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police
Union Minister is on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir
To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer
Move to help save 300-350 MW of electricity; CM Bhagwant Man...
Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar
On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...
Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab
Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...