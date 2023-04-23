ISRO’s PSLV places 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the PSLV-C55 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placed two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation into the intended orbit.

SATELLITES TeLEOS-2 (741 kg) LUMELITE-4 (16 kg) 586-km circular orbit 44.4-metre tall rocket 2.19 pm lift-off

“Kudos ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 Mission. With the personal intervention and patronage provided by PM Narendra Modi, ISRO has been able to carry out successful launches,” Jiterndra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said in a tweet.

“The PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission has been accomplished successfully. In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586-km circular orbit,” ISRO said in a tweet.

The satellites are part of the order secured by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of the state-run ISRO. At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall rocket lifted off at 2.19 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota with the satellites onboard and placed them in orbit.

“The PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), in its 57th mission, has once again demonstrated its high reliability and its suitability for commercial missions of such class,” ISRO chief S Somanath said.

The rocket carried TeLEOS-2 (741 kg) as the primary satellite and Lumelite-4 (16 kg) as a co-passenger satellite. While TeLEOS-2 will “be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore”, Lumelite-4 “aims to augment Singapore’s e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community”, the space agency said.

The mission has the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), where the spent PS4 stage of the launch vehicle would be utilised as an orbital platform to carryout scientific experiments through non-separating payloads. The payloads belong to multiple agencies — ISRO, Bellatrix, Dhruva Space, and Indian Institute of Astrophysics (Bengaluru).

Uncrewed rocket launch next year

Sriharikota: Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said on Saturday that the space agency was planning to send up first uncrewed Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle in February 2024 as part of the Gaganyaan Mission. He said prior to that, there would a test of the Gagayaan Mission in June, where the rocket would go up 12-14 km in order to test safety systems. IANS