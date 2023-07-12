It is absolutely our internal matter: India ahead of debate in EU parliament on Manipur situation

New Delhi, July 12
Ahead of a planned debate in European parliament on the situation in Manipur, India on Wednesday said it has been made clear to the parliamentarians that this is a matter “absolutely” internal to the country.
A motion for a resolution on the Manipur situation was tabled in the Brussels-based EU parliament and it was scheduled to be taken up on Wednesday.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said EU parliamentarians concerned are being reached out and it has been made clear to them that it is a matter “absolutely” internal to India.
Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months.
The opposition parties have been accusing the government of failing to contain the violence.
“This is a matter totally internal to India,” Kwatra said, replying to a question on the matter at a press conference.
He said New Delhi is aware about what is happening at the EU parliament in Brussels.
“We made a reach-out to the concerned EU parliamentarians. But we made it very clear that this is a matter absolutely internal to India,” he said.
