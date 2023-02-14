I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

New Delhi, February 14
As part of its investigation to look into suspected tax evasion, Income Tax Department sleuths today conducted a survey operation at the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, the officials said.
Incidentally, the surprise action by the I-T Department sleuths has come weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi – ‘India: The Modi Question', which caused a controversy.
The officials said the IT personnel who visited the broadcaster’s premises in Delhi and Mumbai are looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.
As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.
Meanwhile, earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is after the BBC instead of accepting an Opposition demand on a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani-Hindenburg matter. “We are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani matter and the government is behind the BBC,” Ramesh said in a Twitter post.
