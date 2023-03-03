 Italy, India elevate bilateral ties, turn page on marines’ case : The Tribune India

Italy, India elevate bilateral ties, turn page on marines’ case

PM Modi, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni inaugurate Raisina Dialogue

PM Narendra Modi with Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 2

India and Italy have decided to elevate their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership and open a new chapter on defence cooperation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after addressing the media after wide-ranging talks with visiting Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

The two leaders later jointly inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue, the flagship event of the MEA. PM Modi said new opportunities were opening up in India in the sector of co-production and co-development, which can be beneficial for both the countries. “This year, India and Italy are celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations. On this occasion, we have decided to elevate the India-Italy partnership to the status of a strategic partnership,” he declared.

The two countries have also decided to hold joint exercises and training courses between the armed forces on a regular basis. The resolve to upgrade the relationship washes away years of bitterness caused by the killing of two Indian fishermen by Italian marines off the coast of Kerala.

“We held extensive discussions on further strengthening this cooperation,” he said, while announcing with Meloni the setting up of a “Start-up Bridge” between India and Italy. “We laid special emphasis on increasing cooperation in areas like renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, semiconductor, telecom and space,” said the PM.

He also welcomed Italy’s active participation in the Indo-Pacific, which will enable both sides identify concrete themes for enhancing cooperation in this area. “There was very deep understanding and appreciation of India’s position on the Russia- Ukraine conflict. She recognised India as voice for peace. The PM’s advocacy that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward was very deeply appreciated,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra at a media briefing.

Earlier, Italy’s first woman PM was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Meloni later offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The Raisina Dialogue is being attended by several FMs who have stayed back after the G20 FM meet. They have been joined by their counterparts from Bhutan, Croatia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Sweden, who arrived here on Thursday for the Raisina Dialogue.

The Raisina Dialogue also has representation from ministers, former heads of state, military commanders, entrepreneurs, scholars and think-tankers. The theme for this year’s edition is “Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?”

