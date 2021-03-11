ITBP conducts 1st all-women border patrol in Uttarakhand

Vijay Mohan
Chandigarh, August 9
As part of the 75th Independence Day commemorations, a special all-women patrol was conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along the border with China in Uttarakhand.
The week-long patrol was undertaken at an altitude of about 17,000 feet by women personnel from the force's first battalion based at Joshimath.
According to ITBP sources, this is for the first time that an all-women patrol was conducted in Uttarakhand, though such patrols have been undertaken in Ladakh earlier.
The patrol traversed the border and undertook various tactical activities as part of the border-management charter.
ITBP has deployed women personnel on border outposts located in high-altitude remote areas since 2016. At present, the force has close to 2,500 women in its ranks.
The ITBP guards the 3,488 km border with China that lies mostly in high-altitude rugged terrain and in snow-bound and difficult climatic conditions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...