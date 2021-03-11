ITBP conducts 1st all-women border patrol in Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 9

As part of the 75th Independence Day commemorations, a special all-women patrol was conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along the border with China in Uttarakhand.

The week-long patrol was undertaken at an altitude of about 17,000 feet by women personnel from the force's first battalion based at Joshimath.

According to ITBP sources, this is for the first time that an all-women patrol was conducted in Uttarakhand, though such patrols have been undertaken in Ladakh earlier.

The patrol traversed the border and undertook various tactical activities as part of the border-management charter.

ITBP has deployed women personnel on border outposts located in high-altitude remote areas since 2016. At present, the force has close to 2,500 women in its ranks.

The ITBP guards the 3,488 km border with China that lies mostly in high-altitude rugged terrain and in snow-bound and difficult climatic conditions.

#China #Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Uttarakhand