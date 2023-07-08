ITBP mulls greater role for women, sets up panel

Chandigarh, July 7
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has set up a committee to explore options for expanding the role of women personnel in the force.
According to senior ITBP officers, the committee will examine the possibility of recruiting and deploying women personnel in fields or trades that have so far been the domain of male personnel.
The panel has been tasked with identifying trades and positions where the posted strength of women personnel can be increased. These include operational, technical, administrative and logistical fields.
