ITBP's women troops patrol border in Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a special all-women patrol was conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along the border with China in Uttarakhand.

The weeklong patrol was undertaken at an altitude of over 17,000 feet by women personnel of 1st Battalion based at Joshimath.

ITBP sources said it was for the first time that an all-women patrol was conducted in the Uttarakhand sector. Similar patrols have been conducted in the Ladakh sector earlier. The troops traversed the border and undertook various tactical activities as part of the border management charter. The ITBP has deployed women personnel at border outposts located in remote high-altitude areas since 2016.

