ITRs may not reflect actual income in matrimonial disputes, rules SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

Noting that income tax returns (ITRs) do not reflect the actual income of a person, the Supreme Court has said ITRs can’t be an accurate guide to determine the income of parties in matrimonial cases.

“It is well-settled that income tax returns do not necessarily furnish an accurate guide of real income. Particularly, when parties are engaged in a matrimonial conflict, there is a tendency to underestimate income,” a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said.

“Hence, it is for the family court to determine on a holistic assessment of the evidence what would be the real income of the second respondent so as to enable the appellants to live in a condition commensurate with the status to which they were accustomed during the time when they were staying together,” said the Bench, which also included Justice Hima Kohli.

Allowing the wife’s appeal against the Allahabad High Court’s order that had downwardly revised the husband’s income from Rs 2 lakh per month calculated by the family court to Rs 37,500 a month, the top court said the High Court was not justified in setting aside the family court’s order in this regard.

In March 2022, the family court ordered the husband to pay Rs 20,000 per month to his wife and Rs 15,000 each to their daughters as maintenance based on its finding that his monthly income was Rs 2 lakh a month.

The High Court failed to appreciate the fact that the husband had not included in his ITR his income from the business he was running with his father, the top court pointed out.

It sent the matter back to the High Court for fresh consideration even as it said arrears of maintenance have to be paid by December 2022, failing which the husband’s revision plea before the High Court will stand dismissed. It also directed him to pay regular maintenance to his wife and daughters during the course of proceedings before the High Court.