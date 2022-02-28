'It's a fight between nationalists, dynasts,' PM Modi addresses 3 rallies

Tribune News Service

Gorakhpur, February 27

Noting that the contest in the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is between “Parivarwadis (dynasts) and Rashtravadis (nationalists)”, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing rallies in Basti, Deoria and Varanasi, today said his party and the government were working tirelessly to empower the country by empowering the armed forces and the citizens at large.

Amit Shah slams SP

Earlier, when there was Muharram, electricity used to be supplied to UP, but on Parshuram Jayanti, Ram Navami and Krishna Janmotsav there was no supply. Amit Shah, Home Minister

Asserting that India has always given priority to the lives of its citizens in difficult times, he said, “The government is working tirelessly to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine.”

“Dynasts who support terrorism cannot strength the country,” he said, adding that “in these tough times it is essential to make the country strong”.

Top guns of the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held poll events in various parts of Purvanchal as the UP battle entered the last two rounds.

In Basti, PM Modi alleged, “The previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defence needs but now the priority is self-reliance.”

In Varanasi, he said: “When in Kashi prayers for my death were done, I felt elated. This meant that till my death neither I will leave Kashi nor its people will leave me.”

India favours world peace: Rajnath

Ballia (UP): In the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India favoured world peace. “PM Modi’s role is being appreciated on the matter. India is peace-lover. India has never attacked any country and never grabbed land of other country. He said soon the country would become self-reliant in the defence sector and become an exporter of defence equipment. PTI

