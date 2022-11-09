 It's advantage India in oil trade, will keep ties steady: EAM S Jaishankar in Russia : The Tribune India

It's advantage India in oil trade, will keep ties steady: EAM S Jaishankar in Russia

Toes PM Modi’s ‘not era of war’ line on Ukraine

It's advantage India in oil trade, will keep ties steady: EAM S Jaishankar in Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov before a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 8

India and Russia have an exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship and the objective now is to fashion a balanced, mutually beneficial and long-term engagement in the backdrop of the increasing economic cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Time-tested relationship

Russia has been India’s steady and time-tested partner and the longstanding partnership has served both countries very well over many decades. S Jaishankar, EAM

Kwatra, Sherman discuss Indo-US ties

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Washington and discussed the India-US ties and ways to advance their bilateral security and regional cooperation, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and Ukraine.

“Russia has been India’s steady and time-tested partner and the longstanding partnership has served both countries very well over many decades,” Jaishankar observed after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

“If it (the relationship, including in oil trade) has served my country for many decades, I think you can see the obvious interests and commitment. I would like to keep that relationship strong and steady,” he added at a joint conference with Lavrov.

Jaishankar’s observations come a week before the G20 Summit in Bali where the western G7 bloc will attempt to corner Russia as it has done in the previous two G20 ministerial meetings. At a meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, the G7 had walked out when their Russian counterpart began speaking. At the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Lavrov left early to avoid an unpleasant situation with his G7 counterparts.

Pointing out that his Russia visit would not have been necessary had it not been for the turbulent times, Jaishankar said he had come to address challenges that have emerged to the relationship such as trade imbalance as well as explore prospects for the future, which includes oil blocks in the Far East.

In oil, Jaishankar said India has an advantageous relationship with Russia and it would like to keep that going. “As the world’s third-largest consumer... where the level of income is not very high, it is our obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access to the most advantageous terms on the international market,” he said days before US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in India to talk on G7 plans to put a price cap on Russian oil.

On the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar referred to PM Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that “today’s era is not of war” and that the Ukraine conflict was a dominant feature in the talks. Lavrov said both sides discussed joint production of weapons and wanted deeper talks on trade and investment.

